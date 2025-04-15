The new Harry Potter series will stream on Max in 2026. After two years of waiting, HBO has finally revealed the first group of actors for its upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which will be released in 2026. Filming is set to begin in the summer of 2025, bringing new excitement to fans of the magical world.

On Monday, HBO shared a post on Instagram introducing six cast members who will play famous Hogwarts staff. The roles include Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, Severus Snape, Rubeus Hagrid, Quirinus Quirrell, and Argus Filch.

The caption read: “Wands at the ready, we welcome our staff to Hogwarts. Please welcome John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Snape, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Filch.”

John Lithgow, known for The Crown, will play Dumbledore. Janet McTeer takes on the role of McGonagall, while Paapa Essiedu will play Snape. Nick Frost will be the lovable half-giant Hagrid, Paul Whitehouse will play Filch, and Luke Thallon will appear as Professor Quirrell.

According to the BBC, HBO is still looking for the actors to play the main trio—Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Over 30,000 people have auditioned so far.

