Kolkata: Shatrughan Sinha says he romped home in Dostana and Kala Patthar.

Naseeruddin Shah hates him and he says he won’t be remembered the way Dilip Kumar will be hailed.

Even some critics with vested interests abhor him.

Yet he remains the Shahenshah of the Indian Film Industry!

The author has had the good fortune of interacting with Amitabh Bachchan!

Several interviews and personal interactions – he got to know him.

Big B is modest!

He is humble despite the invincibility he has shown over the years!

He is what 80 plus, yet he remains unparalleled!

Despite the acrimonious relationships, he has had with colleagues, never does he use any word against them because he knows deep down that he is the BEST!

Hits and flops come and go yet he stays steadfast come what may!

Saat Hindustani and then a series of duds, how does it matter?

Because he bounced back with Zanjeer, Deewaar, Don, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Amar Akbar Anthony and so on.

If his peak was all about commercialization, his next phase was about substance – Black, Piku, The Last Lear, Pink and so on.

Once asked if he was enjoying his second stint he nodded in the affirmative.

“I am getting great roles,” he quipped.

Even now Amitabh Bachchan sells!

Be it KBC or modeling or endorsements, this Old Man garners interest!

And that is because he stands different!

Age is just a number and he has proven it!

Happy Birthday Big B!

You are at a different level!

Why talk about age?

He defies it!

The Sunday crowd outside his Mumbai residence says it all!

He is worth crores, and at this age, he still works almost 24×7.

That is our Vijay or Jai!

Happy Birthday AMITABH BACHCHAN!