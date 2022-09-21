GUWAHATI: Chhello Show (Last Film Show) has been chosen as India’s official entry at the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars).

Chhello Show will compete in the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards.

Chhello Show director Pan Nalin in a statement said, ”I could have never imagined such a day would come and bring light and celebration of light. Chhello Show has been enjoying love from around the world but there was an ache in my heart that how do I make India discover it? Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens! Thank you FFI, Thank you Jury.“

The Gujarati film is set to hit theatres on October 14, 2022.

The film will also be released in Germany, Spain, Japan, Israel and Portugal, apart from India.

The film stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta.

Notably, in October 2021, Chhello Show had won the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid International Film Festival.

Chhello Show narrates the tale of a nine-year-old boy who is captivated by an enchanting light and shadow show.