

Sunny Deol is back with the sequel to his all-time blockbuster movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Within a few weeks, Gadar 2 smashed all the box office records, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.

A scintillating mix of eye-popping action and young love, the movie portrays how far a father will go to bring back his son.

The movie sees the comeback of the previous movie’s cast, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, both portraying their original characters of Tara Singh and Sakeena Ali Singh.

In addition, we also have the now-grown-up child actor Utkarsh Sharma, starring as Tara Singh’s son, Charanjeet “Jeete” Singh. The movie also sees a fresh face in Simrat Kaur, who plays Muskaan, Jeete’s love interest in the movie.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is available for streaming on ZEE5 currently, so do not miss it. Bring out the popcorn and sit down for two and a half hours of relentless entertainment and gut-punching action!

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Is Back With A Bang



Gadar 2 has been capturing the attention of Deol fanboys for some time now, with behind-the-scene shots getting leaked on social media. Like the first movie, Gadar 2 portrays Sunny Deol in his characteristic swagger and suave acting style.

Sunny Deol has always charmed audiences as Tara Singh with his indomitable child-like devotion towards his country and his love, Sakeena. At the same time, Tara Singh is a force to be reckoned with when he feels that his country or beliefs are threatened.

Deol has managed to bring back the same flavour and tone to his much-awaited sequel as well. Watch this exciting movie as Tara Singh lands punch after punch with ease as he fights for the fate of his family!

Back Story of Gadar 2: 22 Years in the Making



Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released in 2001, so Gadar 2 has been a long time in the making. According to the director, Anil Sharma, he has been imploring Sunny Deol for the longest time to agree to make a sequel. Deol, however, has always felt that Gadar is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, and the same magic cannot be recreated a second time.

According to Deol, the production team and the actors created Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, but it was the audience that made it a blockbuster. Thus, he was apprehensive whether meddling with that kind of legacy would be creatively appropriate.

However, Anil Sharma convinced him that they had a duty towards the nation and the audience, who had been clamouring for a sequel for over two decades. When Anil Sharma read the script to Sunny Deol and ended the story, he could not hold back his tears, and that’s how Gadar 2 came to be!

Plot of Gadar 2: A Potboiler of Action And Emotions

The story of Gadar 2 picks up from where Gadar: Ek Prem Katha left off, which occurred during the Partition of 1947. Gadar 2 starts in 1971 against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War.

In the story, Sunny Deol, aka Tara Singh, who is now leading a happy and fulfilling life with his love, Sakeena and son, Jeete, is approached by an Indian colonel. Tara Singh, who works as a goods supplier to the Indian army, is requested to deliver some goods to the border where the soldiers on the frontlines need the goods.

Tara agrees and sets off, unknowing of what is to occur. When he reaches his destination, there is an explosion, and many of the soldiers are captured. On the other side, Jeete returns to find Sakeena in distress as there is no news of Tara. Fearing the worst, Jeete sets off to search for his father. In the process, he enters Pakistan, where he is captured.

Tara now resurfaces in his ancestral village, as he was never captured. Upon learning of the plight of his son, he decides to infiltrate Pakistan and bring back his son. The rest of the movie deals with the struggles and trials Tara faces as he tries to bring his son and future daughter-in-law back with him unharmed.

Cast of Gadar 2: Old Faces Blended With The New

Gadar 2 brings back some of the original actors of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, portraying their respective roles. We see some fresh faces as well, young stars in the making. Additionally, we get to see the late but legendary Amrish Puri once more on screen, rendered through special effects and VFX. Take a look at some of the major casting choices:

Actor Character Sunny Deol Tara Singh Utkarsh Sharma Charan Jeet Singh Ameesha Patel Sakeena Ali Singh Gaurav Chopra Devendra Rawat Manish Wadhwa Hamid Iqbal, Pakistan Army General Simrat Kaur Muskaan, Charanjeet’s beloved Mushtaq Khan Gulkhan, Tara’s close friend

Conclusion

Gadar 2 is ready to watch on ZEE5 anytime you want! Do not miss this once-in-a-lifetime double-blockbuster franchise! If you have been living under a rock and have not watched the first movie, make it a marathon and binge-watch both of them!

Dive into the world of the ever-loveable and affable Tara Singh and his crazy antics. Watch Sunny Deol reprise his role once more and witness the magic that he brings to the screen! Hope you have a great time watching!