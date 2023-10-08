You may remember Bollywood actress Barkha Madan. Not only in Bollywood, the actress once acted in Hindi serials as well. Barkha Madan was also a contestant of Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai in the Miss India pageant.

Barkha Madan was the third runner-up in the Miss India pageant in the 1990s. After that, the door of Bollywood opened for her. In a very short time, Barkha started to earn money, success, fame and prestige. She was also very popular in the modeling world at that time. But she has given up all this to become Buddhist monk.

In 1996, she starred in the film ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. This was her first film. She then got the opportunity to star in director Ramgopal Burma’s ‘Bhoot’ along with Ajay Devgan and Urmila Matendkar.

However, Barkha did not fully establish herself in the world of acting. By the time Barkha secured her place in Bollywood, her former rivals and co-stars Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai had become internationally renowned stars.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Peter Brooker/Shutterstock (1307030h) Barkha Madan IFFLA Patron Indian Film Festival, Los Angeles, America – 12 Apr 2011

Barkha then entered the world of television. But her mental state began to deteriorate day by day. Despair overwhelmed her.

The actress then opened a production company. Barkha herself produced two films, ‘Shosh Show’ and ‘Surkhab’. She did not succeed here either. Barkha could not make any profit from the two films she made with hes own money. So then she gradually withdrew herself from the glamor world.

She was once visiting a Buddhist monastery and suddenly became attracted to Buddhism. Barkha Madan was attracted to Buddhism and converted to Buddhism. Now her new name is Galten Samten. Barkha Madan has lived a life of sacrifice as a Buddhist nun after living a fancy life from being Miss India to Bollywood actress.