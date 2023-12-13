Actor Bobby Deol‘s comeback has become the talk of the town for his brilliant acting in Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana and Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol, renowned with the name “Lord Bobby” among his fans outshined the acting skills of ranbir Kapoor with his performance.

bobby Deol, who plays the character of Abrar Haque, enters the screen with the song ‘Jamal Kudu’ playing in the background. Following the movie’s interval, the character of Abrar Haque is introduced as he is getting married for the third time – in the presence of his two previous wives and the eight children he has from them.

Ever since the film’s release, the song has become a rage all over the internet. Just in a span of time, the song has become so popular that it made the makers to release the complete version of the song. Animal was released in on December 1. The production banner of the film T-serries, unveiled the complete song on YouTube on December 6. Today, December 13, T-series has released the full video of the song.

The origin of Animal song Jamal Kudu

Within the intriguing and rich history of Persian music, Jamal Jamaloo is one of auditory splendour – composed with a harmonious blend of traditional Iranian melodies and modern rhythmic finesse.

‘Jamal Kudu’ is inspired by a popular Iranian song called ‘Jamaal Jamaaloo’. The lyrics are said to have originated from the southern region of Iran.

The song was first sung by Shirazi Choir of the Kharazemi Girls High School in the 1950s and over the years it has become a popular wedding song. It is said to be adapted from a poem of the same name, written by famous Iranian poet Bijan Smandar.

The lyrics of the song loosely translate to, “Oh! The black-eyed beauty, don’t break my heart with your brutality. Oh, you are leaving me to embark on a new journey and I am going crazy like Majnu. Don’t mess with my heart darling. You’re leaving me to go on a voyage and I’m going crazy like Majnu.”

The song’s hook line, ‘Jamal Jamalek Jamaloo Jamal Kudu’ means ‘Oh my love, my beloved, my sweet love!’