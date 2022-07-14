New Delhi: Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi on Thursday announced a “new beginning” with Sushmita Sen on Twitter.

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic),” Lalit Modi tweeted.

Calling the actor and former Ms Universe his ‘better half’, Lalit Modi has shared a number of photos of them together and said that they’ve just completed a tour of the Maldives.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ?????????? pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

On his return to London, Lalit Modi said that he is looking forward to ‘a new life’.

However, the ex-IPL boss soon clarified that the two are ‘just dating’.

“Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day,” he said.

Previously, Sushmita Sen had taken to her official Instagram handle and post several images of her vacation in Maldives and Sardinia. With Lalit Modi posting images alongside Sen during his vacation to the Maldives, speculations are likely to arise that they were together.