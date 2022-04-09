Guwahati: A former top cop from Bengal has raised objections against the use of reference of a police officer named Tamta in the Nepali-Hindi bilingual film, Broken Wings.

Former police officer Kundan Lal Tamta has asked filmmaker Shenpenn Khymsar to remove the reference to the police officer from his movie Broken Wings for being a “mala fide denigration” of his personality and service, The Telegraph reported.

However, filmmaker Khymsar has refused to change anything about the movie.

“I have all my bases covered; I have a legal team in place. This is creative freedom. The last name (of Tamta) might be a coincidence,” The Telegraph quoted Khymsar as saying.

He said that the film was “not propaganda” but a simple love story against the backdrop of the Gorkhaland agitation.

“We have run a disclaimer in the film that says that these are fictitious characters and that some parts of the story are inspired by true incidents. One should watch the entire film. We are not trying to demonise anyone,” Khymsar said.

The story of the film is set from 1988 to 1992, against the backdrop of the Gorkhaland agitation.

K.L. Tamta served as a probationary officer in Darjeeling in 1986, was posted as a subdivisional police officer in Kalimpong from 1987 to 1989, and was an additional SP of Kurseong from 1992 to 93.

Tamta, who retired in 2015 and is currently an advisor to the police directorate in the rank of ADG, said that if the filmmaker does not remove the reference (the reference to Tamta), he would move the court.

The cast of the film, which revolves around a local boy falling in love with the daughter of a district magistrate, is a mix of actors from the mountain and veterans.

The cast includes Endo, Sunakshi Grover, Vinay Pathak, Shubhdeep Raha, Neetu Panday, Reuben Pradhan, Nima Sherpa, Mingma Lhamo Tamang, and Bhavya Sharma.

The film is set to be released in Gangtok on April 29.