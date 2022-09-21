Veteran comedian Raju Srivastava is no more.

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 in Delhi.

Notably, Raju Srivastava was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS-Delhi for over a month.

He was admitted to the AIIMS-Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest last month while working out.

Raju Srivastava also underwent angioplasty at the AIIMS-Delhi.

He was stated to be critical and on ventilator for over a month.

Although Raju Srivastava showed improvement, his health took a turn for worse earlier this week.

The comedian regained consciousness after 15 days on ventilator support.

On September 1 he was put on ventilator support again after catching high fever.

Raju Srivastava had worked in the entertainment industry since late 1980s.

He also worked in a number of films.

Some of the hit films that he worked in were: Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon among others.

Raju Srivastava received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.