Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has suffered a heart attack.

Talpade was admitted to the Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent angioplasty.

47-year-old Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday (December 14) evening.

Currently, his condition is stated to be stable and is reportedly “doing fine”.

According to reports, angioplasty was performed on the actor at around 10 pm on Thursday.

“He was admitted late in the evening and the procedure happened at around 10 pm. He is now doing fine and should be discharged in a few days,” the hospital said.

Shreyas Talpade collapsed after suffering a heart attack following his shoot in Mumbai.

He was shooting for his upcoming project “Welcome to Jungle”.

Shreyas Talpade is well known for his roles in superhits such as Om Shanti Om, the Golmaal series and Poster Boys.

He gained popularity for essaying the role of a specially-abled athlete in the 2005 film ‘Iqbal’, also starring Naseeruddin Shah.