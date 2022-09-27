MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Asha Parekh will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award 2020.

The development was confirmed by union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday.

The award will be presented at the National Film Awards ceremony to be held in New Delhi on Friday.

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said, “The Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to recognise and award Asha Parekh ji for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema.”

In a statement, the I&B ministry said, “Asha Parekh is a renowned film actress, director and producer and an accomplished classical dancer. Starting her career as a child actor, she made her debut in Dil Deke Dekho, and has acted in over 95 movies since, including Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo, Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke, Aan Milo Sajna and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.”

Last year, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the year 2019 was awarded to superstar Rajinikanth.

Asha Parekh had also served as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification between 1998 and 2001.

She is also a recipient of the Padma Shri for services to Indian cinema.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest honour in Indian cinema.

The award was instituted in 1969.

The award is the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema.

Previous recipients include Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, Lata Mangeshkar, Mrinal Sen, Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna.