MUMBAI: Indian blockbuster film Drishyam is all set to be remade in Korean language.

Indian production banner Panorama Studios has announced a partnership with Anthology Studios from South Korea for the remake of the film’s franchise in Korean.

The studios announced the news at the India Pavilion at the present Cannes Film Festival.

The decision to remake Drishyam in Korean language was taken based on the success of the film in four languages.

The film was made in four Indian languages: Drishya (2014) in Kannada, Drushyam (2014) in Telugu, Papanasam (2015) in Tamil, and Drishyam (2015) in Hindi.

According to the makers, the project marks the first time a Hindi film is being officially remade in Korean language.

”I’m excited that the ‘Drishyam’ franchise is being made in Korean, a first for a Hindi film. This will not only increase its reach outside India but will also put Hindi cinema on the global map. All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, now they have found a muse in one of our films. What can be a bigger achievement for the Indian film fraternity,” the producer said in a statement.

Choi, who co-founded Anthology Studios with ”Parasite” star Song Kang-ho and acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon, said he is excited about the collaboration.

”We are thrilled to have an opportunity to remake a massively successful Hindi film with a touch of originality from Korean cinema. And the remake has greater significance as the first major co-production between Korea and India. Through our partnership, we will be able to bring the best of both Indian and Korean cinema and make a meaningful remake that is as excellent as the original,” Choi added.