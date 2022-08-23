New Delhi: BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat passed away following a massive heart attack on Monday night in Goa.

She was 42 and leaves behind her daughter. Her husband, Sanjay Phogat predeceased her.

Sonali had gone to Goa with some of her employees.

She was rushed to a hospital after she complained of uneasiness.

The Former Bigg Boss contestant had posted images and videos on Instagram shortly before her death.

Sonali had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur constituency.

She rose to fame with her TikTok videos and had a huge following on the video-sharing app.

She debuted as a TV anchor in 2006 before joining the BJP two years later. She also participated in the 2020 edition of reality show Bigg Boss.

She made headlines the same year for thrashing an official publicly in Hisar in Haryana. In videos that went viral on social media, Sonali Phogat was seen hitting the man with her footwear.

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar has condoled her untimely demise.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the death of Sonali Phogat,” he tweeted.