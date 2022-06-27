Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child, three months after their wedding.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child in November this year.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans.

Alia Bhatt shared the news on Instagram with a picture of herself undergoing sonography.

In the photo Alia can be seen lying on a bed and Ranbir is sitting next to her.

According to reports, the Bollywood couple has been regularly checking up with the doctor and all tests are stated to be fine.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022.

The couple’s intimate wedding was attended only by close family and friends.

The couple dated for five years before getting hitched.