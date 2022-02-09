GUWAHATI: Popular Assamese singer Apurba Bezbarua passed away on Wednesday evening at a private hospital in Guwahati. He was 71.

Bezbarua was admitted to Dispur Polyclinic Hospital after he suffered a stroke on Tuesday.

The singer leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

Born on October 15 in 1951 at Nazira, he completed his graduation in History from B. Barooah College.

Bezbarua, who shot to fame with his numbers ‘Kopou Pahi Tore Khopat’, ‘Sah Gosor Komol Patot’, ‘Nasoni O’, has around 200 numbers to his credits.

He also composed music for several Assamese films.

Apurba Bezbaruah was approved as a composer by All India Radio Dibrugarh station in 1974-75.

He also worked as a casual announcer at the Guwahati radio station.

As soon as the news of her demise broke out, messages of condolences and shock started pouring in for the singer and her family.