Written and directed by Chandra Sekhar Das, Assamese feature film The Consequence was released on May 26, 2023, across the theatres of Assam. The film opens with a young girl grappling with academic challenges, particularly her difficulty in concentrating during her science class. Exhibiting signs of fear and an unexplained uneasiness, she becomes incapable of responding to her teacher’s inquiry, resulting in her dismissal from the classroom.

Once outside the class, she experiences a disconcerting sensation as the desolate and elongated corridors of the school building seemingly enclose upon her. It is followed by the emergence of a mysterious, shadowy figure resembling the grim reaper. Fleeing in terror, she is eventually intercepted by her physical education teacher, who assures her that the corridor is empty!

At this point, the audience can immediately understand the underlying issue of her disillusionment. Because the viewers are already apprised of the catalyst behind the girl’s diminishing grasp on reality and the allure of her illusions. Prior to her expulsion from the classroom, the girl, who is named Maina, is discovered in possession of a video game remote.

Now it is easy to guess that prolonged exposure to the world of video games is the cause of her gradual detachment from reality. With this discernment, it becomes relatively effortless to anticipate the subsequent course of the film, its thematic focus, and the manner in which the narrative will unfold.

However, it is worth discussing whether the movie would have been more captivating had it concealed this aspect from the audience and instead dropped subtle hints about the girl’s obsession with video games. Instead, now throughout the film, we witness several instances where Maina immediately immerses herself in video games upon returning from school, and even during dinner, she remains engrossed in her smartphone.

Notably, there are also a few point-of-view shots from within the video game itself, placing us in a first-person perspective as she engages herself in a game involving shooting ghosts or similar entities in a jungle.

By refraining from overly emphasizing her addiction, the film could have generated a greater sense of intrigue. Then the recurring apparitions of the shadowy figure that plague Maina’s life wherever she goes would have provided diverse possibilities for the audience to ponder. Perhaps she is possessed, her house is haunted, or she is under a curse, among other potential explanations. In such a scenario, the horror elements of the film would have been heightened, effectively blending psychological and home invasion horror genres.

With themes like video game addiction, social isolation, parental neglect, passive aggression and the other psychological impacts of screen abuse, the film manages to captivate the audience’s attention in the beginning, but it falls short of delivering a gripping and unpredictable screenplay that would have greatly enhanced the first half of the movie.

The screenplay worked in parts because, in the initial few minutes, it cuts between the past and present which keeps the audience from getting bored. But because the audiences have already watched films like Game Over (2019), Kaun (1999) and Phobia (2016), it doesn’t take much longer for them to decipher the social commentary behind it.

The exploration of video game addiction and parental neglect in shaping a child’s upbringing carries immense gravity, given the distressing reports we frequently encounter of young lives tragically lost due to the influence of these games. It is imperative that we address these profound issues promptly, as their unchecked proliferation can significantly impede the child’s mental and psychological development. But, the marketing materials for the film should have avoided emphasizing the video game aspect, as it would have been more effective to keep it concealed and reveal it later.

Presenting The Consequence as a home invasion thriller turned psychological thriller would have better conveyed the intended message, as impactful storytelling is the most effective way to engage the audience. With this approach, the film could have leveraged its shock and surprise elements to create a stronger impact, as the story had the potential to do so.

As in typical cases of video game addiction, Maina experiences both trauma and addiction. She gradually isolates herself from all social interactions and reduces communication with her parents. Unfortunately, her parents, also preoccupied with their own lifestyles and business pursuits, fail to provide her with adequate attention and support.

She is left alone at home with only the housemaid to look after her, while her parents attend a dinner invitation elsewhere. Consequently, with the lack of parental care, affection, and guidance, the situation worsens as Maina begins to exhibit destructive behaviour, including physical harm towards others. It is only then the parents seek the help of a medical professional.

After this point, the movie takes a shift in focus and delves into the realm of social drama as Maina’s father takes her to their ancestral village home, seeking respite from their mechanical lifestyle. As she immerses herself in the serene countryside, under the care of her uncle and aunt, the film raises the question of whether the inherent beauty of nature can have a healing effect on her troubled mind.

In the rural setting, the film sheds light on the persisting taboos and superstitious beliefs surrounding psychological stress and illnesses. It portrays the presence of fraudulent individuals masquerading as healers who wield power and influence over the community. With a merger of all such elements, the narrative possessed the potential for intrigue and intensity, but its execution fell short, resulting in a monotonous and insufficiently detailed presentation. The film lacked the necessary elements of thrill, drama, and horror, failing to captivate the audience with its storytelling.

The film presents contrasting scenes that highlight the disconnection and lack of emotional bond within Maina’s family. During a dinner scene in their city home, Maina’s excessive use of her smartphone leads to a reprimand from her father, while her mother displays a sense of frustration that will lead viewers to question if she is her real or stepmother.

However, when Maina goes missing one night, her mother’s genuine maternal affection surfaces abruptly, prompting them to search for her. The intense scene unfolds as the mother frantically runs on the road upon spotting Maina, tragically resulting in her being hit by another car.

The subsequent scene that unfolds is marked by an unintended comical tone, as the mother lies on the road following the accident, and the father appears clueless and unsure about how to proceed. The lack of emotional response from the father, such as shedding tears, sitting beside his wife’s body, and embracing her, undermines the authenticity of the scene. The awkward staging of these moments in the film leaves much to be desired, failing to evoke the desired emotional impact or realism.

Then there’s the issue which is commonly encountered by Assamese filmmakers, particularly those accustomed to producing telefilms and daily episodes for TV serials – unrealistic acting and dialogues. The characters engage in overly saccharine, unnecessarily sweet dialogue. It is very evident in the film that the language used lacks authenticity and fails to mirror genuine human conversation. Nobody talks like that, so processed and refined. And it is time, the filmmakers understand that.

The Consequence initially had potential, but it is disappointingly undermined by poor execution and ridiculous direction. With subpar acting and stilted dialogues, the story lacks depth and hence, fails to deliver. After a while, the film follows a predictable trajectory akin to a well-worn path that leads to a familiar destination, much like the sun rising in the East and setting in the West. The Consequence is a very ignorable film, but I am devoting my time to write this review with the faint hope that at least one individual involved in the making of this film reads it. Meanwhile, I am still confused as to why Dr Sanjive Narain decided to present the film.

