Guwahati: The national award-winning Assamese filmmaker Kripal Kalita has released his latest music video “Haire Manabor Mon”, which has caught the imagination of the viewers.

This song is melodiously rendered by the mother-son duo — Queen Talukdar Baishya and her son Kaustabh B Arya.

The release event of the music video took place at the residence of the singers in Guwahati on Sunday (17th December) where the cast and crew of the music video were also present.

The actors, singers and the director shared their purpose and messages behind the making of this music video.

This music video sheds light in the matter of people being self-centered now-a-days. How no one becomes happy seeing others succeeding in life.

The music video features prominent Assamese actors Malaya Goswami and Hiranya Deka.

The lyrics and the composition of the music video are done by promising Assamese music director Diganta Bharati.