Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are busy promoting their newly released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Both the actors were in Mumbai where Alia Bhatt talked about her aspirations for her daughter Raha.

According to sources, Alia said that she wants her daughter to become a scientist. Alia got married to Ranbir Kapoor and gave birth to Raha in November 2022. The new mom has often spoken about her mother’s guilt when she leaves Raha for work.

In the event, Alia says that she feels anxious that whether she is able to balance and take care of her child and work.

“There is a lot of pressure on women to balance between work and the child. It’s very important for new mothers to take out free time for their baby and it’s equally crucial for corporations and industries to grant them time for their babies instead of asking them to leave their job,” she said.

While interacting with the audience, Ranveer Singh said that he scored zero on his mathematics exam.

The actor asked to the audience in the event if anyone scored zero out of hundred in Maths and then said that he was the one who did so in his childhood.

“Main laaya hoon. Jisko mila tha maths mein anda (I am one of them who scored zero on hundred in Maths). I scored zero in total marks on hundred and minus ten for talking,” he added.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is a comedy family drama directed by Karan Johar. It is a love story that embraces the complexities of relationships and the beauty of love. The film is scheduled to be released on July 28.