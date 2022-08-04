Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi is no more.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away in the wee hours on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai.

He was 68.

Mithilesh’s son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi confirmed the news in a social media post.

“You were the best father in the world. You didn’t treat me like a son-in-law but loved me like a son. May god rest your soul,” Ashish Chaturvedi said.

In his career spanning decades, Mithilesh Chaturvedi had worked on some of the biggest Bollywood films.

He worked in blockbusters like Koi… Mil Gaya with Hrithik Roshan, Gadar Ek Prem Katha with Sunny Deol, Satya, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish, Taal, Ready, Asoka and Fiza, among many others.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was born on October 15, 1954 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

He was a renowned Indian film actor and a theatre artist.

He received his education from Lucknow and then further went to theatre to build a successful career.

After theatre, Mithilesh Chaturvedi turned to the TV and then to the films.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi has been active in the film industry since the 90s.

He is known for his work in popular serials such as Neeli Chhatri Wale, which was a comedy show in which he played the character of Atmaram Choubey. It was quite popular.

Series ‘Scam 1992’ based on Harshad Mehta was a huge hit and Mithilesh Chaturvedi played a significant role in it along with Pratik Gandhi, Satish Kaushik, Rajat Kapoor and Shreya Dhanwanthary.