UPSC CDS Exam I: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification and opened applications for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 2023.

Candidates, who are interested and eligible can apply at the official website — upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The last date to submit the application form is January 10, 2023 till 6 pm.

There are a total of 341 vacancies for various courses.

UPSC CDS Exam I: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘One Time Registration of examination’ link

Step 3: Register by filling in your details such as name, date of birth, gender, category, parents’ names and more

Step 4: Once registered, login using your login id, OTP and verification code

Step 5: Verify the information submitted before and fill the application form

Step 6: Once application form is filled, save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form with fee payment status for future reference from the dashboard

Admit cards will be issued three weeks prior to the start of the exams.

Details regarding eligibility, medical fitness, educational qualifications are mentioned in the detail in the notification at the official website of UPSC — upsc.gov.in.