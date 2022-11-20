New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has finalised the framework for the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP).

The four-year undergraduate programme will be implemented in all higher education institutions from the upcoming academic session 2023-24.

According to the UGC, these rules for four-year undergraduate courses will be shared with all universities across the country next week.

Besides all 45 central universities, the FYUGP will also be implemented in most of the state and private universities from the next academic session.

Apart from this, many deemed universities are also going to give consent to implement the programme.

From 2023-24, where all new students will have the option to opt the four-year undergraduate courses, the FYUGP would likely to get the UGC’s approval for old students as well.

This means that the students who have taken admission in normal three-year undergraduate courses this year may also get an opportunity to join the four-year degree programme from the next session.

According to the UGC, a four-year undergraduate course will be provided for all students, but students will not be forced to opt it. If a student wishes, he can continue with the three-year undergraduate course.

The UGC chairman has said that students already enrolled in universities will also get an opportunity to be a part of four-year undergraduate courses.

“Such students who are in first or second year, if they wish, they can also be provided with the option of four-year undergraduate courses. However, it will start only from the new session starting next year i.e. 2023-24,” Kumar said.