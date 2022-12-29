The registration process for National Testing Agency’s (NTA) UGC NET 2023 Exam has begun on December 29, 2022.

The UGC-NET notification will be available to candidates on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The process began at 5 pm and will close on January 17, 2023.

The examination is scheduled from February 21 to March 10, 2023.

The UGC NET exam will be conducted in a computer-based test mode and will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The test will consist of 2 papers with objective type and multiple-choice questions. The exam will be in English and Hindi medium only.

Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates with at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible to apply.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.