NEW DELHI: The university grants commission (UGC) has reportedly asked universities and colleges across the country to set up selfie points with images of PM Narendra Modi in the background.

The UGC has infact asked the colleges and universities authorities to encourage students to click pictures at these selfie points and share them on social media platforms.

This step by the UGC is being seen by many as the higher education authority virtually turning into unofficial campaigners of the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“There is a unique opportunity to harness the energy and enthusiasm of the youth, moulding their minds with inspiration drawn from India’s progress in diverse fields,” stated a letter from UGC secretary Manish Joshi to vice-chancellors of all Indian universities and the principals of all the colleges.

“Let us celebrate and disseminate the incredible strides made by our country by establishing a ‘Selfie Point’ within your institution. The aim of ‘Selfie Point’ is to create awareness among the youth about India’s achievements in various fields, particularly the new initiatives under the National Education Policy 2020.”

The letter adds: “You are requested to encourage students and visitors to capture and share these special moments on social media platforms, fostering a sense of collective pride.”

The UGC has suggested a range of designs for the selfie points.

Each design is dedicated to a particular theme, such as the internationalisation of education, unity in diversity, Smart India Hackathon, Indian knowledge system, multilingualism, and India’s rise in higher education, research and innovation.

Each selfie point should be established at a strategic place on the campus and have a 3D layout.