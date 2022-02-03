NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to postpone the GATE-2022 exam.



A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said the court is not willing to entertain a petition 48 hours before the exam.

The top court said that it will create chaos and uncertainty in the lives of the students who have already registered for the GATE-2022 exam.

The bench was informed that over 9 lakh students are taking the GATE-2022 exam.



The court added that there is no overarching reason for it to exercise its jurisdiction under Article 32 of the Constitution, to supplant the duties and functions of the regulatory authorities who have taken a decision in connection with the schedule of the exam.

The bench pointed out that now everything is opening up and it is not correct for courts to step into academic matters.



“We are not inclined to entertain a petition under Article 32…These petitions are accordingly dismissed,” the bench said.



Advocate Satpal Singh, representing a petitioner, contended that many state governments have imposed a lockdown on weekends, and in this backdrop holding the exam is unfair and urged the court to defer the exam for a month.



After a detailed hearing in the matter, the top court dismissed the pleas seeking postponement of the exam in the backdrop of third Covid wave.