SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Check date & time, how to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 soon on its official website, ssc.gov.in.

The result will be declared for candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As of now, SSC has not officially confirmed the date and time for the result announcement.

Exam Details

The SSC GD Constable written exam was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The computer-based test included 80 objective-type questions, each worth 2 marks, and had a duration of 60 minutes.

Following the exam, the provisional answer key was released on March 4, and candidates were invited to submit objections until March 9, 2025. The final answer key and results are currently awaited.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to Check SSC GD Constable Result 2025

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.

Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage.

Find and click on the Constable GD Result 2025 link.

Download the result PDF.

Use your roll number to check your result status.

Save the PDF for future reference.

Selection Process

The recruitment process includes:

Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examination and Document Verification

This recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies across CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles, and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

It’s important to note that, like other SSC exams, no reserve list will be prepared for Constable GD posts. Any unfilled vacancies will be carried forward to the next recruitment cycle.

For the latest updates and detailed notifications, candidates should regularly check the SSC’s official website.