RRB NTPC 2025 results for CBT 1 to be announced soon, how to check

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 1 results for graduate-level posts shortly.

Once declared, candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of their respective regional RRB.

How to Download RRB NTPC 2025 Results:

Visit your regional RRB’s official website.

Click on the link titled “RRB NTPC Results 2025 (Graduate Level)” on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy Details:

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive is offering a total of 11,558 vacancies across various posts:

Graduate-Level Posts – 8,113 Vacancies:

Chief Commercial & Ticket Supervisors – 1,736

Station Masters – 994

Goods Train Managers – 3,144

Junior Account Assistants & Typists – 1,507

Senior Clerks & Typists – 732

Undergraduate-Level Posts – 3,445 Vacancies:

Commercial & Ticket Clerks – 2,022

Accounts Clerks & Typists – 361

Junior Clerks & Typists – 990

Trains Clerks – 72

These positions are spread across various RRBs, providing candidates with opportunities to join the Indian Railways workforce.

Candidates are advised to regularly check their respective regional RRB websites for the latest updates and detailed notifications related to the recruitment process.