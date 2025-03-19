NEET PG 2025 exam date confirmed, registration details inside

Guwahati: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has confirmed that the NEET PG 2025 exam will take place on June 15, 2025.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, using a computer-based test (CBT) format, as per the official notification released on March 17, 2025. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The NEET PG 2025 exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions, each with four response options in English. The exam duration will be 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct answer and a deduction of 1 mark for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

NEET PG is a key entrance exam for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, Post MBBS DNB courses, direct 6-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS Diploma courses.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Admission Process:

1.Candidates must register and fill out the online application form with required details and documents.

2. After registration, candidates can download their NEET PG admit card.

3. The results will be announced post-exam, and qualified candidates must register for online counseling.

4. Seat allotment results will inform candidates about their assigned colleges and courses.

5. Finally, candidates must report to their allocated college to complete the admission formalities.