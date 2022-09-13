New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is set to get the ‘Deemed-to-be-University’ status.

According to reports, the executive committee of the council granted approval on Monday in this regard.



NCERT will get the deemed-to-be-university status in De Novo category and the proposal has been approved.



The Council’s Executive Committee’s meeting was chaired by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



De-Novo Deemed University is an institution which can apply to the UGC for setting up a new institution as deemed to be a University which will undertake study and research in unique and emerging areas of knowledge that are not offered by any existing institution.



As the apex organization for school education, the NCERT undertakes various activities and programmes, which include educational research and innovation, curriculum development, development of textual and teaching-learning materials etc.



The degree-awarding bodies for the graduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the regional institutes of education of NCERT are affiliated with the different State Universities and one Central University (NEHU).



Currently, the graduate and post-graduate programmes offered by NCERT’s Regional Institute of Education (REI) are affiliated with local universities like Barkatullah University, Bhopal, M D S University, Ajmer, University of Mysuru, Utkal University, Bhubaneshwar and North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong.

NCERT was established in 1961 under Society Act by the Government of India to assist and advise the Government in the matter of school education.



The council has been attempting to get the status of the Institute of National Importance (INI).

