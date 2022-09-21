Shillong: The public diplomacy division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has chosen NEHU as one of the universities to host Distinguished lecture series on India’s Foreign Policy and its evolution through the decades.

Accordingly renowned diplomat and foreign policy expert retired Ambassador Skand Ranjan Tayal will deliver the distinguished lecture on 22nd September 2022 at Multi-Convention hall of NEHU at 11 AM.

The lecture shall be presided over by Prof PS Shukla, the Vice-Chancellor of NEHU.

Skand Ranjan Tayal has a very distinguished foreign policy career as India’s Ambassador in countries like Uzbekistan, the Republic of Korea etc.

He also acted as consul general in South Africa and the United States. He has published widely on India’s engagement with various world powers and developed a sharp analytical framework for better working of India’s foreign policy strategies and doctrines.

He published a book entitled, “India and South Korea: Engaged Democracies” and keeps commenting on national television and writes columns in national dailies on pressing foreign policy issues.

He is currently an adjunct Fellow at Institute of Chinese studies, New Delhi and a visiting Professor at Delhi University’s International Relations’ (IR)Department.

Skand Ranjan Tayal shall deliver the distinguished lecture decoding India’s options in the fast-changing dynamics of Act East Policy. The lecture shall be attended by a cross-section of academia, media and the larger public.