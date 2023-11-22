Imphal: In the 10th Convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur, Gold medals were awarded to 5 meritorious students under the category — Institute Gold Medal (4 students) and Chairman’s Gold Medal (1 student).

Altogether 260 students were awarded degrees, out of which, 161 students were awarded B. Tech degrees, 47 students were awarded M. Tech degrees, 33 students were awarded M.Sc. degrees, and 19 scholars were awarded PhD degrees.

The Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey on Tuesday graced the occasion as a chief guest at NIT Complex Langol, Imphal.

Delivering the convocation address, Uikey congratulated the graduating students, M.Tech, M.Sc and Ph.D. Degree recipients for having scaled through the hurdles and crucibles of academic rigors.

She also commended the selfless efforts of the parents, the teachers, and all those who, in their own way, have contributed to leading the students towards this auspicious day.

Uikey hailed NIT Manipur, which was established a decade ago for producing many talented students who are not only known in India but abroad as well for their skills and professional potential in a very short time.

She highlighted that NIT, Manipur since its inception in 2010 has been flourishing at a steady pace and she believed that the institute will definitely achieve its aim of becoming one of the best engineering institutions in the country.

She further said that it was a matter of great pride that in the National Ranking of Educational Institutions done under the National Institutions Ranking Framework (NIRF) this year, NIT, Manipur has been able to secure the 95th position.