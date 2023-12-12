Guwahati: To ensure a violence-free environment, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a manual that restricts anyone from resorting to protests inside the campus.

The students of the JNU will now face a penalty of Rs 20,000 if they are found protesting or resorting to violence around the home of members of the institution or within a 100-metre radius of any academic and administrative buildings.

The directive came as a part of a chief proctor office manual that listed the “rules of discipline and proper conduct of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University” and was approved by the Executive Council of the university on November 24.

“Students could also face a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 for chanting anti-national slogans and inciting intolerance towards religion, caste or community,” said the manual.

The manual has listed 28 types of misconduct, which range from blockades, gambling, unauthorised occupation of hostel rooms, use of abusive and derogatory language and committing forgery.

“Students could also be fined Rs. 10,000 for printing, circulating or pasting posters with derogatory religious, communal, casteist or anti-national remarks and any activity that incites intolerance towards religion, caste or community,” it added.

According to the manual, students can also be fined up to Rs. 6,000 or required to carry out community service at the university for holding events like freshers’ welcome parties, farewells, or disc jockey events on the university premises without permission.

The document said that a student would be expelled if they were awarded five or more punishments during the entire duration of their study, news agency ANI reported.

The students’ body demanded that the university administration immediately revoke the new manual.

“The JNU chief proctor manual lacks clarity on several crucial aspects, leaving room for misinterpretation and arbitrary implementation,” Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union said.

“Such ambiguous rules can lead to unfair and discriminatory practices, jeopardizing the rights of individual students,” it added.