IIT Kanpur to release JEE Advanced 2025 response sheets soon, how to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the response sheets for JEE Advanced 2025 on Thursday, May 22 at 5 PM.

Candidates can access and download their responses from the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.

Earlier, IIT Kanpur had published the official JEE Advanced 2025 question papers on the same portal. The exam was conducted on Sunday, May 18, in two sessions — Paper 1 from 9 AM to 12 PM, and Paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Key Dates to Remember:

1.Candidate Response Sheets Available: May 22 (5 PM)

2. Provisional Answer Key Release: May 26 (10 AM)

3. Window for Feedback on Answer Keys: May 26 (10 AM) to May 27 (5 PM)

4. Final Answer Key & Result Declaration: June 2 (10 AM)

5. AAT 2025 Registration: June 2 (10 AM) to June 3 (5 PM)

6. JoSAA 2025 Counselling Begins: June 3 (5 PM)

7. AAT 2025 Exam Date: June 5 (9 AM to 12 PM)

8. AAT 2025 Results Announcement: June 8 (5 PM)

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Stats:

A total of 1,87,223 candidates registered across various zones:

1.IIT Bombay Zone: 37,002

2. IIT Delhi Zone: 34,069

3. IIT Guwahati Zone: 12,802

4. IIT Hyderabad Zone: 45,622

5. IIT Kanpur Zone: 21,019

6. IIT Kharagpur Zone: 19,302

7. IIT Roorkee Zone: 17,407

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates and important announcements.