IISER IAT 2025 answer key released: Download now

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) successfully conducted the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 on May 25, 2025, for admissions into undergraduate science programs.

Just a day later, on May 26, 2025, the provisional answer key was made available on the official IISER admission portal.

How to Download the IISER IAT 2025 Answer Key

To access the answer key:

Visit iiseradmission.in

Click on the “IAT 2025 Answer Key” link on the homepage.

Choose the language (English or Hindi) and download the PDF.

Estimating Your Score with the Answer Key

To calculate your approximate marks:

Correct Answer: +3 marks

Incorrect Answer: -1 mark

Example:

45 correct answers = 45 × 3 = 135

10 incorrect answers = 10 × 1 = 10

Estimated Score = 135 – 10 = 125

How to Raise Objections

Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key can file objections:

1.Log in at iiseradmission.in.

2. Select the questions to challenge.

3. Upload valid reference/supporting documents.

4. Pay a non-refundable fee per question.

Only substantiated objections will be considered. After reviewing all challenges, IISER will publish the final answer key.

What’s Next After Results?

Qualified candidates will proceed to the following steps:

Choice filling for preferred IISER campuses

Document verification

Seat allotment

Payment of admission fee

All stages will be conducted online through a centralized system.

Participating IISER Campuses

1.IISER Pune (Maharashtra)

2. IISER Kolkata (West Bengal)

3. IISER Mohali (Punjab)

4. IISER Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

5. IISER Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)

6. IISER Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh)

7. IISER Berhampur (Odisha)

Stay tuned to the official portal for updates on the final answer key and result declaration.