IGNOU 2025 admission: Deadline extended to March 15, check details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the admission deadline for all Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs, as well as re-registration, until March 15, 2025.

Interested candidates can apply online via the university’s official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Steps to Register:

Visit the official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Click on the ‘New Registration’ link.

Complete the registration process by providing necessary information.

Log in with the credentials provided.

Enter academic details and submit.

Required Documents:

Scanned passport-sized photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

Supporting documents (date of birth proof, mark sheets, degree certificates, caste/income/disability certificates, etc.) (less than 500 KB)

Refund Policy:

The registration fee is non-refundable.

Full programme fee is refunded if requested before admission confirmation.

After admission confirmation, a refund is provided with a 15% deduction, capped at Rs 2,000.

For soft copy of study materials, only the registration fee is deducted.