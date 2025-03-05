GATE 2025 results coming soon: Check date & details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will soon announce the GATE 2025 results on its official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 can check and download their scorecards online.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To access the results, candidates must log in using their registered credentials. As per the official notification, the results will be declared on March 19, 2025.

Steps to Download GATE 2025 Scorecard:

Visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Click on the “GATE Result Download” link

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Enter your Login ID and Password

Click Submit

Your GATE 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and print a copy for future use

The GATE exam is conducted to determine candidates’ eligibility for postgraduate programs in various engineering fields and some other courses.

Additionally, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) recruit candidates based on their GATE 2025 scores.