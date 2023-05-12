NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 12 declared the board exam results for Class 12.

The CBSE board exam result was hosted on the official websites – cbse.gov.in, results.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in.

Apart from the official websites, the result is available via UMANG App and Digilocker.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 students can refer to Digilocker to get their digital mark sheets.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: How to download marksheet via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official website – cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activate cbse

Step 2: Click on ‘Get started with account creation’

Step 3: Enter required information and 6 digit pin provided by your school

Step 4: Verify details and validate with received OTP

Step 5: Your digilocker account will be activated successfully

Step 6: Upon result declaration, open app and click on result link

Step 7: Enter details and access your digital marksheet

The platform has made a special set up for hassle-free, access to your digital marksheet.

This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 87.33 per cent, which is a dip from last year’s performance but has increased from the pre-pandemic years.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 92.71 per cent in comparison to 88.78 per cent in 2020 and 83.40 per cent in 2019.

The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from February 15 till March 21 and the exams were conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. 21.87 lakh students registered for the CBSE class 10 exams in 2023.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Union Education Minister tweeted:

‘Heartily congratulate my young friends who have cleared the #CBSE Class XII examinations. It is a moment to rejoice the success and cherish the fruits of hard work that you put all year round. Best wishes for a happy and bright future.’

