PATHSALA: The satisfaction of achieving a dream that one has nurtured since childhood is something special.

24-year-old Rahul Das from Patacharkuchi in lower Assam’s Bajali district experienced this joy when he cleared the NEET exam in his first attempt.

Rahul is now all set to join the undergraduate course at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Originally from Patacharkuchi, Rahul had a rather humble start. He used to sell tea in a roadside shop with his mother in order to earn a living.

Rahul, who completed his Higher Secondary Course from Patacharkuchi Vidyapith HS School, was brought up by his mother after his father passed away a decade ago.

After completion of HS course, he got admitted to the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering Technology (CIPET) to pursue a diploma in plastic engineering.

Rahul passed with a distinction and started work at a multi-national company in Guwahati as a ‘quality engineer’ in October 2020.

But he was not satisfied with his job as he was always harboring a dream of becoming a doctor.

Rahul left his job and decided to appear for NEET. Rahul said he would find time to study in between serving customers at his mother’s shop.

“I have seen my mother toil hard for us. We couldn’t afford a helper at the shop. Since school, I have made it a point to help her in some way or another… I made tea and sold it, too. And as and when it was possible, I would sit down to study at the shop,” Rahul told a news agency.

During his preparation for NEET, he used to study almost the whole night.

Rahul expressed his gratitude towards those who helped him financially at the hour of need.

“Maa’s shop sits on land owned by Mantu Kumar Sharma, who has a big hardware shop at Patacharkuchi Chowk. But he never took rent from us. In fact, he has now booked my tickets to Delhi,” he told reporters.

Rahul and his mother reside on the campus surrounding Bajali DC Bharat Bhushan Devchoudhury’s ancestral residence.

Dev Choudhury has helped them in several ways never charged rent for their house.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Friday announced that all education expenses of Das will be borne by the state government.