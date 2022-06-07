The pass percentage of class 10 Board exam stands at 56.49 per cent

Guwahati: A total of 2,29,131 students have cleared the HSLC 2022 exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

The results of the class 10 board exam were released today (June 7) by SEBA in its official website sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

A total of 4,05,582 students have appeared for the HSLC examination this year of which 64101 – have cleared the exam in third division, followed by 99854 in second and 65176 students who cleared the exam in first division.

Boys have performed better than girls as 54.49 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have cleared the same while 58.49 per cent of boys who appeared for their HSLC exam have passed it.

Raktotpal Saikia from St Mary’s High Scool, North Lakhimpur has clinched the top spot in the class 10 exams with 597 marks.

The second rank is secured by Bhuyashi Medhi from Little Flower School, Nalbari followed by three students at the third rank Mridupaban Kalita from Don Bosco High School, Kheroni (Karbi Anglong) , Labeeb Muzib from Don Bosco HS School, Boiragimath (Dibrugarh) and Partha Pratim Das from Lohit Dikrong HS School, Bihpuria (Lakhimpur).

Among districts, Dima Hasao delivered top performance with 81. 31 per cent students clearing from the region followed by Sivasagar with 81.71 per cent.

Chirang recorded as worst performing district with 34.27 per cent cleared the exam followed by Hojai with 37.29 per cent.

Assam HSLC Results 2022: Here is the list of top ten rank holders

1st: Raktotpal Saikia, St Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur

2nd: Bhuyashi Medhi, Little Flowers School, Nalbari

3rd: Mridupawan Kalita, Don Bosco High School, Kheroni

Labeeb Muzib, Don Bosco H. S. School, Boiragimath

Partha Pratim Das, Lohit Dikrong H S School, Bihpuria

4th: Swapnaraj Kalita, Anundoram Borooah Academy High School, Pathsala

Sneha Saikia, Dayanand Vidya Niketan,Golaghat

Samadrita Sarmah, Don Bosco High School, Jorhat

Annesha Borah, Don Bosco High School. Doomdooma

5th: Jubaer Hussain, Palhazi H S School, Barpeta

Pranjit Bardalai, Nagaon Anchalik High School, Darrang

Shanaj Anjum Yasmin, Bengarden High School, Jorhat

Equit Abbot Dutta, St Mary’s High School North Lakhimpur

6th: Bitupan Medhi, St Sebastian’s School, Matia

Murchana Barman, Little Flowers School, Nalbari

7th: Jyotipal Talukdar, Anundoram Borooah Academy High School, Pathsala

Sarmistha Bhagawati, Jawaharjyoti High School, Pithaguri, Lakhimpur

Priyanuj Bordoloi, New Look Academy, Phukan Nagar, Sivasagar

Dipsikha Boruah, Demow Girls’ High School, Demow

Ashlesha Sarma, St Mary’s H S School Guwahati

Nisha Sarma, T C Govt Girls’ Hs & Mp School, Guwahati

8th: Harshit Barman, Pathsala Sikshapith Adarsha High School, Pathsala

Uditi Das, Christ Jyoti Schoo, Dhing

Dibyajyoti Lahkar, Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Nalbari

Dhritishmita Deka, Sankardev Vidya Niketan Nalbari

Himanshu Das, Sri Sundarmal Modern School, Sivasagar

Roktutpal Borah, Sri Sundarmal Modern School, Sivasagar

9th: Bidisha Nath, Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Charaibahi

Shristi Nanda Kashyap, Christ Jyoti School, Dhing

Arin Bhuyan, Holy Name School, Sivasagar

Jyotirmoy Dutta, Srimanta Sankardev Vidyalaya, Nitaipukhuri

Anasuya Thakuria, G. U. Model High School, Guwahati

10th:Kallol Biswas, Sacred Heart School, Tezpur 24h0854

Saurav Barman, Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Guwahati

Mayank Agarwal, Nichols High School, Satribari, Guwahati

Jurishma Chakravarty, St Stephen’s School, Guwahati

Anurag Bora, Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Bongaon, Majuli

Md Hammadur Rahman, St Boniface High School, Nagaon