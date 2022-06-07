The pass percentage of class 10 Board exam stands at 56.49 per cent
Guwahati: A total of 2,29,131 students have cleared the HSLC 2022 exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).
The results of the class 10 board exam were released today (June 7) by SEBA in its official website sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
A total of 4,05,582 students have appeared for the HSLC examination this year of which 64101 – have cleared the exam in third division, followed by 99854 in second and 65176 students who cleared the exam in first division.
The pass percentage of class 10 Board exam stands at 56.49 per cent.
Boys have performed better than girls as 54.49 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have cleared the same while 58.49 per cent of boys who appeared for their HSLC exam have passed it.
Raktotpal Saikia from St Mary’s High Scool, North Lakhimpur has clinched the top spot in the class 10 exams with 597 marks.
The second rank is secured by Bhuyashi Medhi from Little Flower School, Nalbari followed by three students at the third rank Mridupaban Kalita from Don Bosco High School, Kheroni (Karbi Anglong) , Labeeb Muzib from Don Bosco HS School, Boiragimath (Dibrugarh) and Partha Pratim Das from Lohit Dikrong HS School, Bihpuria (Lakhimpur).
Among districts, Dima Hasao delivered top performance with 81. 31 per cent students clearing from the region followed by Sivasagar with 81.71 per cent.
Chirang recorded as worst performing district with 34.27 per cent cleared the exam followed by Hojai with 37.29 per cent.
Assam HSLC Results 2022: Here is the list of top ten rank holders
1st: Raktotpal Saikia, St Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur
2nd: Bhuyashi Medhi, Little Flowers School, Nalbari
3rd: Mridupawan Kalita, Don Bosco High School, Kheroni
Labeeb Muzib, Don Bosco H. S. School, Boiragimath
Partha Pratim Das, Lohit Dikrong H S School, Bihpuria
4th: Swapnaraj Kalita, Anundoram Borooah Academy High School, Pathsala
Sneha Saikia, Dayanand Vidya Niketan,Golaghat
Samadrita Sarmah, Don Bosco High School, Jorhat
Annesha Borah, Don Bosco High School. Doomdooma
5th: Jubaer Hussain, Palhazi H S School, Barpeta
Pranjit Bardalai, Nagaon Anchalik High School, Darrang
Shanaj Anjum Yasmin, Bengarden High School, Jorhat
Equit Abbot Dutta, St Mary’s High School North Lakhimpur
6th: Bitupan Medhi, St Sebastian’s School, Matia
Murchana Barman, Little Flowers School, Nalbari
7th: Jyotipal Talukdar, Anundoram Borooah Academy High School, Pathsala
Sarmistha Bhagawati, Jawaharjyoti High School, Pithaguri, Lakhimpur
Priyanuj Bordoloi, New Look Academy, Phukan Nagar, Sivasagar
Dipsikha Boruah, Demow Girls’ High School, Demow
Ashlesha Sarma, St Mary’s H S School Guwahati
Nisha Sarma, T C Govt Girls’ Hs & Mp School, Guwahati
8th: Harshit Barman, Pathsala Sikshapith Adarsha High School, Pathsala
Uditi Das, Christ Jyoti Schoo, Dhing
Dibyajyoti Lahkar, Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Nalbari
Dhritishmita Deka, Sankardev Vidya Niketan Nalbari
Himanshu Das, Sri Sundarmal Modern School, Sivasagar
Roktutpal Borah, Sri Sundarmal Modern School, Sivasagar
9th: Bidisha Nath, Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Charaibahi
Shristi Nanda Kashyap, Christ Jyoti School, Dhing
Arin Bhuyan, Holy Name School, Sivasagar
Jyotirmoy Dutta, Srimanta Sankardev Vidyalaya, Nitaipukhuri
Anasuya Thakuria, G. U. Model High School, Guwahati
10th:Kallol Biswas, Sacred Heart School, Tezpur 24h0854
Saurav Barman, Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Guwahati
Mayank Agarwal, Nichols High School, Satribari, Guwahati
Jurishma Chakravarty, St Stephen’s School, Guwahati
Anurag Bora, Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Bongaon, Majuli
Md Hammadur Rahman, St Boniface High School, Nagaon