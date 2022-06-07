HSLC exam 2022 topper Raktotpal Saikia with his parents.

Guwahati: A total of 2,29,131 students have cleared the HSLC 2022 exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

The results of the class 10 board exam were released today (June 7) by SEBA in its official website sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

A total of 4,05,582 students have appeared for the HSLC examination this year of which 64101 – have cleared the exam in third division, followed by 99854 in second and 65176 students who cleared the exam in first division.

The pass percentage of class 10 Board exam stands at 56.49 per cent.

Boys have performed better than girls as 54.49 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have cleared the same while 58.49 per cent of boys who appeared for their HSLC exam have passed it.

Raktotpal Saikia from St Mary’s High Scool, North Lakhimpur has clinched the top spot in the class 10 exams with 597 marks.

The second rank is secured by Bhuyashi Medhi from Little Flower School, Nalbari followed by three students at the third rank Mridupaban Kalita from Don Bosco High School, Kheroni (Karbi Anglong) , Labeeb Muzib from Don Bosco HS School, Boiragimath (Dibrugarh) and Partha Pratim Das from Lohit Dikrong HS School, Bihpuria (Lakhimpur).

Among districts, Dima Hasao delivered top performance with 81. 31 per cent students clearing from the region followed by Sivasagar with 81.71 per cent.

Chirang recorded as worst performing district with 34.27 per cent cleared the exam followed by Hojai with 37.29 per cent.

Assam HSLC Results 2022: Here is the list of top ten rank holders

1st: Raktotpal Saikia,  St Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur

2nd: Bhuyashi Medhi, Little Flowers School, Nalbari

3rd: Mridupawan Kalita,         Don Bosco High School, Kheroni

     Labeeb Muzib, Don Bosco H. S. School, Boiragimath

     Partha Pratim Das,            Lohit Dikrong H S School, Bihpuria

4th: Swapnaraj Kalita, Anundoram Borooah Academy High School, Pathsala

     Sneha Saikia, Dayanand Vidya Niketan,Golaghat

     Samadrita Sarmah,            Don Bosco High School, Jorhat

     Annesha Borah,      Don Bosco High School. Doomdooma

5th: Jubaer Hussain, Palhazi H S School, Barpeta

     Pranjit Bardalai,     Nagaon Anchalik High School, Darrang

     Shanaj Anjum Yasmin, Bengarden High School, Jorhat

     Equit Abbot Dutta, St Mary’s High School North Lakhimpur

6th: Bitupan Medhi, St Sebastian’s School, Matia

     Murchana Barman,           Little Flowers School, Nalbari

7th: Jyotipal Talukdar,            Anundoram Borooah Academy High School, Pathsala

     Sarmistha Bhagawati, Jawaharjyoti High School, Pithaguri, Lakhimpur

     Priyanuj Bordoloi,  New Look Academy, Phukan Nagar, Sivasagar

     Dipsikha Boruah, Demow Girls’ High School, Demow

     Ashlesha Sarma, St Mary’s H S School Guwahati

     Nisha Sarma, T C Govt Girls’ Hs & Mp School, Guwahati

8th: Harshit Barman, Pathsala Sikshapith Adarsha High School, Pathsala

     Uditi  Das,  Christ Jyoti Schoo, Dhing

     Dibyajyoti Lahkar,  Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Nalbari

     Dhritishmita Deka, Sankardev Vidya Niketan Nalbari

     Himanshu Das,       Sri Sundarmal Modern School, Sivasagar

     Roktutpal Borah, Sri Sundarmal Modern School, Sivasagar

9th: Bidisha Nath, Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Charaibahi 

     Shristi Nanda Kashyap,  Christ Jyoti School, Dhing

     Arin Bhuyan, Holy Name School, Sivasagar

     Jyotirmoy Dutta, Srimanta Sankardev Vidyalaya, Nitaipukhuri

      Anasuya Thakuria, G. U. Model High School, Guwahati

10th:Kallol Biswas, Sacred Heart School, Tezpur 24h0854

     Saurav Barman,     Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Guwahati

     Mayank Agarwal,   Nichols High School, Satribari, Guwahati

     Jurishma Chakravarty, St Stephen’s School, Guwahati

     Anurag Bora, Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Bongaon, Majuli

     Md Hammadur Rahman, St Boniface High School, Nagaon

