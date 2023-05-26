ITANAGAR: A 19-year-old computer science student of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) reportedly went missing from the campus on Wednesday.

The student Aniket Dutta Gupta, who originally hails from Assam’s Tinsukia district, reportedly walked out of the examination hall of the NERIST campus of Nirjuli in Arunachal Pradesh after the invigilator caught him with a note in his pocket, suspecting him of indulging in unfair practice.

Reportedly, Gupta denied that he was indulging in unfair means during the examination.

He further claimed that the note had been in his pocket unintentionally.

According to NERIST sources Gupta left the examination centre at around 10:30 and reportedly went straight to his hostel.

However, he went missing from his hostel room.

Meanwhile, NERIST authorities had filed a missing complaint with the local police station.

On the other hand, Gupta’s family in Tinsukia has been informed about the incident.

Investigation is on as police are exporing all possibilities.

Police have also come to know that Gupta had withdrawn a sum of Rs 5000 from the ATM booth outside the NERIST campus.

Ironically, according to police reports, all the CCTVs of the NERIST campus are out of order.