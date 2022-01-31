GUWAHATI: The schedule for the Assam Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2020 has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Interested candidates can view the detailed exam schedule at the official website at http://apsc.nic.in/.

As per the APSC’s notice, the Main exams will be held on February 21, 22, 23 and 27.

The APSC will conduct the exams in two sessions of three hours each. The first session will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second session will be conducted from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

APSC will release the list of candidates along with roll numbers and e-admit card by February 2, 2022 and February 14, 2022 respectively on the official website.

The commission will not send Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam admit cards separately by post.

Candidates can send their queries at cceapsc@gmail.com from February 15 to February 20, 2022.

Candidates can check the examination dates by visiting the official website of the APSC – apsc.nic.in.