This week’s cartoon by Assam’s celebrated cartoonist Nituparna Rajbongshi highlights the controversy surrounding the recently tabled report on APSC scam by the one-man Justice (retd) BK Sharma Commission.

The commission investigated irregularities in the Assam Public Service Commission‘s (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) of 2013 and 2014.

Rajbongshi’s work offers a biting yet insightful commentary on Assam’s politics, culture, and society.

With a keen eye for observation and a talent for visual storytelling, Rajbongshi’s cartoons resonate deeply with readers, sparking conversations and prompting reflection on the issues that shape their lives.

