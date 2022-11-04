New Delhi: After Parag Agrawal, now Twitter employees in India are on the line for layoff with a massive number of people at risk of losing their jobs.

As per a report by NDTV, Twitter announced mass layoffs in India on Friday.

The layoff would include many verticals including engineers.

As per the report, the entire marketing and communications department is in line with the layoff.

The move is part of the global job cut that Elon Musk started after he acquired the micro-blogging platform for $44 billion.

While Twitter is yet to issue an official statement, an internal email to employees reportedly said, “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday.”

“Everyone will receive an individual email”, the mail added.

It has also been reported that the company will be shutting down all officers in India temporarily for “safety of employees as well as Twitter systems and customer data”.

“If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,” Twitter said in the mail.