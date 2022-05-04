New Delhi: Elon Musk has said Twitter may charge a “slight” fee for commercial and government users.

However, Musk said the site would always be free for “casual users”.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he added: “Some revenue is better than none!”

The Tesla chief executive has agreed to buy Twitter for $44bn (£35.2bn), in a deal funded by $21bn of his own money, a further $12.5bn borrowed against his shareholding in Tesla and the rest made up by loans from banks.

He had previously said he wanted to “make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features”.

In a series of tweets referring to his ambitions for the platform in recent weeks, Musk has suggested a number of changes to Twitter, including making the algorithms, which curate what users see on the platform, “open source” – or transparent to developers and users. He has also pledged to defeat spambots, and “authenticate” all humans.

He has said he would introduce new features, and suggested changes to its new premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, including cutting its price.

The paid-for extra service will add features such as an “undo tweet” button, bookmarks, and a reader mode, Twitter said.