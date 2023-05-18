Agartala: The BJP-led Tripura government has sent a proposal to the Central Government for setting up of eight more border haats in the state.

Right now Tripura have two functional border haats including one in Srinagar in Sabroom of South district and Kamalasagar of Sepahijala district.

Also read: Tripura: Centre pursuing Bangladesh to reopen ‘Border Haats’

Sources from Tripura government said that there are total eight land customs stations in the state including one integrated check post at Agartala.

“The state has border haats at Srinagar and Kamalasagar. Besides, approval has been received for setting up border haats at Kamalpur in Dhalai district and Ragna in North district. While the government has sent a proposal to set up border haats at 8 more places,” said the source.

The source further added that the government has decided to develop Kumarghat industrial area in Unakoti district as a hub of agarbatti sector.