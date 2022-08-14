Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 202 Hints Today: Clues for 14 August 2022

Word 1 (top left) clue — what you listen to Word 2 (top right) clue — distributed cards Word 3 (bottom left) clue — where a lower number is better for musicians and moviemakers Word 4 (bottom right) clue — where electronic mail goes There are no words with repeated letters Today’s words start with A, D, C and I

What’s the Daily Quordle 202 Answer on 14 August?

AUDIO

DEALT

CHART

INBOX

