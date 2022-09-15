Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

15 September 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 234 Hints Today: Clues for 15 September 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

Hint 1: This word begins with an A and ends with a C. This word refers to a space or room inside or partially inside a building’s roof, and it is frequently used to describe a room where ghosts or supernatural entities reside. This word has one letter that is repeated.

Hint 2: This is the only word in today’s game that does not contain any repeating letters. It refers to heavy blackish or very dark brown timber derived primarily from tropical trees. The word starts with an E and ends with a Y.

Hint 3: This word refers to all the people employed by a particular organization. The letter F is being repeated in the fourth and fifth positions.

Hint 4: The letter C appears twice in the last word of today’s game, in the first and fourth positions. It describes a large spiral shell.

What’s the Daily Quordle 233 Answer on 14 September?

ATTIC

EBONY

STAFF

CONCH

