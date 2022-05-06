Gaming Ape Club is a play-to-earn platform that includes holder benefits and upcoming integration into the metaverse.

Gaming Ape Club is the recent NFT project to step into the play-to-earn market.OA Truzo from the USA is the co-founder of Gaming Ape Club. Gaming Ape Club is set to fire up the NFT gaming arena.

The Club has revealed its exciting roadmap, drawing the massive attention of NFT enthusiasts who have already joined hands as its community members. The project has announced an exciting game plan that will be rolled out phase-wise and includes huge benefits and giveaways that will impact the space. The vast collection of 6,500 apes has made its presence across the NFT sphere on its launch. It has expanded further into the metaverse as it moves further ahead. The project has garnered interest from people eagerly waiting for the public minting to get a hold of their share at the quickest. The price has been fixed at 08 ETH, with the Whitelist getting 6,000 and the rest of the audience getting 500. Gaming Ape Club also plans to participate in social giving by associating with the Coalition of Parents in Esports, where it will contribute $65,000 towards esports and Web3 scholarships and grants. NFT holders would be actively involved in the process. The community will select a holder to be the spotlight of the week. The Gaming Ape Club community can participate in choosing a diamond hand-holder to be the gamer of the month. The entire team behind the project has worked hard to create features that make the play-to-earn platform stand out from the other projects.

The project aims to strengthen the gap between traditional gaming and NFTs by bringing tangible value and benefits to its holders and integrating the play-to-earn communities with metaverse.