Ever notice how the advertising industry used colours to evoke emotions? After all, its success depends on impressions and perceptions. The same principles can be tastefully applied to your home colour selection, to give it the aura you wish for the space.

Since shades, hues and textures play such an important role in defining the character of your home, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Fortunately, there are experts who have years of experience in unleashing the power of colour combinations to create the visual and emotional effect that you want for your home. But before you call on Berger interior paint consultants, it’s a good idea to understand the colour wheel and how this is used for choosing just the right shades for your home.

What’s the Colour Wheel?

Simply put, the colour wheel is a visual representation of the different colours that exist, in a circular band that displays their different tints and shades. The salient representation helps visualise all the primary, secondary and tertiary colours in one place and compare the moods and energies that they convey.

Choosing a combination becomes a little easier by referring to the colour wheel. But for picking a colour for any room in your home, you need to be precise. One smart option is Berger’s Colours & Emotions tool, where the platform suggests some great shades from an extensive colour catalogue based on the emotion and colour group you choose.

Colour Theory Explained

The core idea behind colour theory is that colours help visuals stand out. The fundamentals of colour theory find application in advertisements, films, publicity material and branding. Take, for instance, the McDonald’s logo, where the two-colour combination is red and yellow. While red conveys activity and energy, yellow stands for happiness and can be spotted from afar. In the same way, most big brands are successful at picking combinations that help them find a connection with customers.

The building blocks of colour theory are primary, secondary, and tertiary colours. As the name suggests, primary colours are basic hues that go on to combine in twos to form secondary colours. The three primary colours are red, yellow and blue. Examples of secondary colours are orange (red + yellow), green (red + blue) and purple (yellow + blue).

Tertiary colours come alive when primary and secondary colours are combined. For instance, amber (orange and yellow), magenta (purple and red) and vermillion (red and orange) are all tertiary colours. However, it is worth noting that not all combinations yield blends that are pleasing to the eye.

Taking off from colour theory, Berger’s Colours & Emotions is a smart paint colour detector where you can form gorgeous blends by picking a mood and a colour. Tap on any blend you like from the resulting palette, and the tool will show you the best paints to pick.

Kinds of Colour Combinations

The idea behind the colour wheel and colour theory is that different combinations can be used in selecting the perfect hues for your home. Here’s a look at them:

Complementary colours: These are colours that lie opposite to each other on the colour wheel, such as red/magenta and green, or yellow and purple. These colours can be used to create a bold and stylish two-colour combination for your walls. Analogous colours: This involves choosing two or more colours placed next to each other on the colour wheel. This combination is for times when you need a soothing feel, with one colour standing out and the others acting as accents. So, if you’re thinking of magenta and purple on the colour wheel, two great paint colour choices are Sweet Lollipop and Star Blossom from Berger’s colour catalogue. Triadic colours: As the name suggests, this approach involves choosing three colours on the colour wheel that are equidistant from each other. If you’re unsure whether this method of selection works for you, simply try a Virtual Painter. This online tool from Berger allows you to see the colours on walls, making it easier to visualise how the combination will look in your home. Tetradic colours: This is a great colour-combining approach that lets you express a playful vibe. Tetradic combinations feature a primary colour, two secondary colours and another colour to either support the primary colour or softly provide an accent. This kind of scheme is great for living rooms where you need energy and style. Try Berger’s Preview Facility tool, which is a paint colour checker that lets you upload photographs of your home and see them painted in the chosen colours.

So, begin with a colour wheel to know what kind of look you want for your home. Then you can choose different hues to perfect the aura. You can contact Berger Express Painting services to have professionals visit your home and suggest the best combinations according to the emotions you wish your home to evoke.