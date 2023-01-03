Guwahati: HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, is partnering with Microsoft in the next phase of its digital transformationjourney and unlocking business value by transforming the application portfolio, modernizing the data landscape and securing the enterprise with Microsoft Cloud

HDFC Bank as a part of its Future Ready strategy is developing in house IPs as well as partnering with several companies including FinTechs’ to co -create technology IPs, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank will leverage Microsoft Azure to consolidate and modernize its enterprise data landscape through a Federated Data Lake to scale its information management capabilities across enterprise reporting, and advanced analytics using artificial intelligence.

Built on Microsoft Azure stack, the solution will enable the bank to democratize and monetize its data landscape catering to several business units,spanning multiplesystems, reports and processes.

The solution powered by its unified architecture, collaborative engineering environment, industry-leading security andecosystem of AI/ML based deep learning capabilities.

In addition, the Bank will also leverage Microsoft Power Platform’s industry-leading low code, no code capabilities to set up an App Innovation and Automation Factory. The App Factory will enable the Bank to migrate, modernize and transform its application portfolio.

“Our partnership with Microsoft is a part of our technology transformation agenda by investing in running the bank as well as building the bank of the future. At the heart of this is the ability to offer a neo banking experience to our customers that is second to none. We are doing this by investing in proprietary IP as well through tie ups like these,” said Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, Group Head – Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, HDFC Bank.

Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director Microsoft India said, “We are delighted to be part of HDFC Bank’s digital transformation journey and to partner with them to create best-in-class products and services. These products and services will adhere to strict security and compliance standards for customers by leveraging Microsoft Cloud Platform and technologies. The partnership will also advance the bank’s digital workplace transformation with Microsoft 365 and will significantly enhance customer and employee experience”.

HDFC Bank will also leverage Microsoft 365, to adopt a modern, integrated and secure Digital Workplacecovering three critical areas of transformation – employee collaboration, app modernization and secureremote work.

Further, HDFC Bank has embedded Microsoft Security solutions to seamlessly enable secure hybrid work for its employees.