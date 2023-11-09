Hyderabad: Technology giant Google is building its largest building outside the United States in Hyderabad.

The new office will be a colossal three million square feet elliptical structure, establishing itself as the largest Google-owned and operated campus building outside the tech giant’s Mountain View headquarters in the United States.

Recently, the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, appreciated Google’s decision to construct its largest office outside the United States in Hyderabad.

The business honcho highlighted the geopolitical implications, emphasizing that it goes beyond mere commercial development.

Mahindra tweeted in X, “This is not news about just one new building project. I read this slowly to let it sink into my mind. When a global, iconic giant like Google decides to build its largest office outside the U.S. in a particular country, it’s not just commercial news, it’s a geopolitical statement. It’s all happening here now…finally (sic),”

The new Google office in Hyderabad is likely to have 23 floors and is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

AHMM, the British design agency behind the project, revealed that they have been working with Google since 2015 on the design of this campus building.

The company wrote in a blog post, “At over 3 million square feet, this will be the largest Google owned and operated new build project outside of their Mountain View headquarters. The campus will be a workplace for 18,000 users, in an architectural idiom that celebrates the enduring qualities of shared space and place-making.”